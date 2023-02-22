Qualities That Make Kano a Special State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Locals of Kano remark that the old city is like a miniature of Nigeria, with people of many different nationalities living side by side, making it stand out among the many cities and towns in northern Nigeria. The mention of Kano evokes mental pictures of a prosperous, ancient metropolis stuffed to the brim with priceless artifacts. Many people are still attracted to politics because of the high regard in which it is held. Here are three characteristics that set Kano apart

1. Cultural History

The city of Kano has a long history of producing influential emirs, from Bagauda’s time until the present Fulani Empire. Several emirs, including Ibrahim Dabo, Sarki Alhaji (father of the late Ado Bayero and Sarkin Kano Murabus), Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi I, Abbas, Abdullahi Maje Karofi, Alu, and others, are responsible for bringing up a new crop of nobles.

2. Center of influential politics

There is no doubt that Kano is a center of Nigerian politics, having produced notable figures such as the late Malam Aminu Kano and Alhaji Abba Danmaikwaru, the men credited with establishing the Northern Elements Progressives Union (NEPU), the first civilian governor of Kano state, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Rimi, and Alhaji Sabo Bakin Zuwa, who served as governor for a brief period. The old city was also blessed with distinguished people who served magnificently as ministers during the turbulent tenure of the late Premier of the Northern region, among them the late Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule.

3. As a haven for all

Individuals who had lived in the city for a long time began to warm up to one another and some even expressed gratitude for being singled out for honor rather than despising, as had happened in other places where no such olive branch or act of magnanimity had been presented. It has been determined that these people have come to Kano for either business or personal reasons and that they have built lavish mansions on par with those in Europe, the United States, or any other prominent foreign nation without showing any resentment or hatred toward these countries for their achievements.

