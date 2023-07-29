Qualities Lesley Ugochukwu Will Bring To Chelsea After The Club Agree €27m Deal To Sign Him

According to reports breaking news from Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have agreed the agreement to sign 2004 born talent, Lesley Ugochukwu for a fee of around €27/28m from French club, Rennes.

With the London club desperately in need of a defensive midfielder and still locked in a long and exhausting negotiation with Brighton, they have gone for this 19-year-old.

For now, it is unclear if the youngster will be a part of Pochettino’s team next season or will go out on loan. Pending that information, let us look at what he might offer Chelsea if he is given a chance to stay.

1) Versatility: Ugochukwu is known for his versatility in midfield, being capable of playing as a central midfielder or defensive midfielder.

2) Physicality: He possesses good physical attributes, including strength and stamina, which aid him in winning duels and covering the ground effectively.

3) Ball Control: Ugochukwu has showcased excellent ball control, allowing him to maintain possession and make accurate passes under pressure.

4) Tackling: As a defensive-minded midfielder, he has shown proficiency in tackling and breaking up the opponent’s attacks.

5) Vision and Passing: He is praised for his ability to read the game well and deliver precise passes to initiate attacks from deep areas.

6) Work Rate: Ugochukwu is known for his work ethic and commitment on the pitch, making him an asset in both offensive and defensive phases.

Keep in mind that player qualities and performance can evolve over time, so it’s always good to check more recent sources for the latest updates on Lesley Ugochukwu’s abilities and development.

