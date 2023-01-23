PVC collection still faces obstacles.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The collection of Permanent Voters Cards, at the wards came to an end yesterday, but there were bottlenecks in some centers, which led some stakeholders to demand that the process be extended.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s schedule, people who haven’t yet picked up their own need to go to the local government headquarters today. They have until Jan 29 to do so.

Even though many centers only had a small number of registered people yesterday, many of them still had a large number of people, and some of them were unable to get their cards.

Sources at INEC’s headquarters said that INEC did not extend the collection at the wards due to a lack of funds. Lack of funds may stall further extension. We have more than 8,800 wards. The source stated, “There is no budget for allowances paid to the electoral officers for the distribution of it,” and urged those who have not yet obtained their PVCs to visit the LGA offices between today and January 29.

This occurred amid allegations that some district heads and traditional rulers were storing it and assisting the commission in distributing them.

Residents of Apete-Ayegun-Awotan in the Ido LGA of Oyo State have expressed their displeasure with the lackadaisical behavior of the this staffs for not turning up to distribute it.

We learned yesterday during a visit to Saint Peter School, Apete Primary School, Idi Oro Elewe, and I.D.C. Primary School, Awotan, that there was no staff to hand it out to registrants at the aforementioned locations.

According to interviews with a variety of residents, the assigned officials to distribute it have only visited four times since the exercise began.

Mr. Kunle Adebayo, one of the people who registered, said: We are requesting the REC to check on their working members’ availability.

Many potential voters have given up on the process due to the slow pace of work and the massive crowd that gathered at the venue each day.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, the Ogun Govt has also declared January 24 and 25 as work-free days for workers in the state public service in order to enable them to collect theirs.

