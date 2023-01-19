PVC Collection: Governor Sanwoolu approve work free day for public servants

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Photo File: Governor Sanwoolu

Following the approval of Governor Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos State, the State government has declared a four- day work free day for public servants across all grade levels ranging from One (1) to Seventeen (17).

This was disclosed by Mr. Hakeem Muri Okunola, the State’s Head of Service who stated that the work free day was to enable public servants obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) ahead of the forthcoming 2023 elections. He explained that the work free day would take place from Tuesday, 24th to Friday, 27th January 2023.

In brief, he said: “ Consequent upon the extension of the collection of PVCs by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), it is hereby notified for the general information that all public servants who are yet to collect theirs from designated INEC centers are encouraged to do so before Sunday, 29th January 2023 as it is a civic responsibility to vote”.

Enadex (

)