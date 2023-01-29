This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PVC collection extended after pressure on INEC.

The collection period for permanent voter cards has been extended by one week by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, made this revelation on Saturday.

The commission is extending the PVC collection for a second time as a result of its success thus far.

“The commission met today, Saturday, January 28, 2023, a day after its meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, in Abuja, and deliberated on a number of issues, including the reports from RECs on the ongoing collection of Permanent Voters Cards in its 774 local government offices nationwide,” the statement read.

The commission is encouraged by the progress made thus far as more Nigerians travel outside daily to obtain their PVCs after reviewing reports from all the states of the federation. The commission has decided to further extend PVC collection in all of its local government offices nationwide by an additional one week in response to reports from the various states and discussions with Resident Electoral Commissioners. Therefore, the nationwide PVC collection will continue until February 5, 2023. The commission has expanded PVC collection across the country twice, and this is the final time it will do so. An additional two hours have been added to the collection period, which now runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, including Saturdays and Sundays.

Since the commission did not print their PVCs, those who engaged in multiple and double registrations shouldn’t waste their time visiting any of the offices.

