Put Together These Ministries Given To The SE, They’re Not Up To Nigeria Airport Authority -M. Shehu

Dr. Mahdi Shehu, a political activist, has claimed that, the ministerial positions assigned to the South East, have a subtle message for the region, to reconsider their support for Peter Obi in the upcoming elections. He stated during an interview with Arise Tv news that, President Bola Tinubu’s allocation of ministerial roles to the South East, appears to be minimal and insignificant.

He asserted during the interview that, “This is how the South East were given the crumbs. The Ministry of Work, the woman Affairs, and ministry of Innovation and Technology. Put together these ministries given to the Southeast, and they are not up to Nigeria airport authority. In other words, they are telling the South East to think twice about Peter Obi, next time around.”

He further asserted that, “Put together these ministries given to the SE, and they’re not up to Nigeria airport authority.” He continued, “You go to the South East, what you have in the South East is similar to what you have in Matthew Chapter 15:26-28. Which says, it’s not right to take the Children’s bread and give it to the dogs, and the woman said, ‘Lord even the dog eat the crumbs that fall from the Master’s table.”

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO (Start the video From 7 min: 55 sec) thanks.

﻿

