Pst Bakare Is Deceiving Nigerians, He Spoke Well About Tinubu, Now He Is Speaking Against Him- APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There have been reactions after Pastor Bakare reacted to members of APC who criticized him for having no votes in APC primary election after he tackled Tinubu.

It was reported that Pastor Bakare said

Can someone tell these people that scoring zero in a primary election with one’s true identity and integrity intact as well as having original credentials from well-known schools – primary, secondary, colleges and universities – within and outside of this nation are a veritable badge of honour, absolutely legit and unquestionable.

A member of APC presidential campaign team has also reacted to the response of Pastor Bakare, he noted that Pastor Bakare is unstable and deceiving Nigerians for speaking for and against Tinubu at some point.

According to Daily Post paper, he said

At some point, he spoke so well about Asiwaju, at another point he will speak against Asiwaju. At some point, he spoke so well about Buhari, when he’s seeing that Buhari is not doing his bidding, he speaks against Buhari. The man is such an inconsistently unstable person, let him just face his business as a clergyman that he’s called to do rather than meddle in politics, ”

Dear Nigerians, what are your opinions on this issue ?

Elijah361 (

)