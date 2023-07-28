NEWS

PSG possibly signing Ousmane Dembele proves Mbappe is definitely leaving the club

French club, Paris Saint Germain are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign French attacker, Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona and this transfer looks set to confirm another story.

That story being that French star, Kylian Mbappe will definitely be leaving PSG this summer transfer window. PSG are not dumb hence why they have already started planning for life after Mbappe.

However, this Dembele move is a surprise as the Frenchman never seemed to be leaving Spanish giants, Barcelona after only signing a new deal with the club at the start of last season. This only shows how fast things can change in the game of Football.

Mbappe and Dembele are not too dissimilar in terms of playing style but it looks like it will be one Frenchman replacing another Frenchman at the French capital this summer. PSG are making their stance clear and it is that they do not want anything to do with Mbappe anymore.

What is your opinion?

