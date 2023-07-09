PSC sacks 3 Senior Police Officers, Demotes Commissioner, Others

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has granted authorization for the termination of the employment of three high-ranking Police officials due to instances of misconduct and the misuse of their authority.

The PSC has decided to dismiss three senior Police officers while also choosing to downgrade a Commissioner of Police along with eight additional senior officers.

The Commission further sanctioned the mandatory retirement of an Assistant Commissioner and issued a directive for the reimbursement of all erroneously disbursed benefits to the individual.

These determinations were made during the ongoing 21st Plenary Meeting of the PSC, which commenced on Thursday at its Corporate Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

Presiding over the meeting was Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, and the Honourable Commissioner representing the Judiciary within the Commission, who stood in for Dr. Solomon Arase, the retired Inspector General of Police and Chairman of the Commission.

In a statement released on Sunday by Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations, it was reported that Dr. Arase extended a warm welcome to the Plenary members through a Zoom session and expressed his appreciation for their diligent handling of disciplinary issues.

He expressed his belief that this approach aligns with his commitment to refrain from taking any action that would hinder the professional advancement of any officer.

The Commission granted the posthumous elevation of Inspector Ifeanyi Oroke, recognizing his acts of bravery, to the next level of ASP 11. Additionally, it reinstated Inspector Augustina Oko, who had been previously dismissed, with the restoration taking effect from the date of her dismissal.

Furthermore, the Commission sanctioned severe reprimands for 16 officers, highlighting the gravity of their actions, and issued reprimands to an additional 18 officers. It also instructed that letters of warning should be issued to two other officers as a means of addressing their conduct.

In compliance with a Court judgment, the Commission previously granted the appeal for a modification to the promotion date of ACP Woke Iheanyi Kingsley to the position of Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Additionally, the reinstatement of CSP Anaele Samuel Onuoha was approved. Ani stated that the 21st Plenary Meeting of the Commission will resume on Tuesday.

