PSC inaugurates 11-man board for recruitment of Police Constables

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Dr Solomon Arase, inaugurated the first-ever Board saddled with the conduct of recruitment exercises into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Monday with a plea to the members to recruit only the best Nigerians for the Force.

Nigerian Tribune reported that, Speaking at the occasion, Dr Arase said that the recruitment exercise would commence in no distant time, adding that it was coming on the heels of Presidential approval for the annual recruitment of 10,000 personnel into the Force

Dr. Arase claims that this was a pledge made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the election campaigns to improve the performance of the Nigeria Police in order to address the country’s security issues.

He claimed that while finding suitable candidates with good conduct and character is undoubtedly a difficult assignment, it may be made simpler with the involvement and support of our community leaders, traditional institutions, and religious organizations.

He said: “Every Nigerian who is desirous of Police Reforms in our dear country is, therefore, urged to support the Board during the recruitment exercise by making sure that the bad apples in society are not thrust upon the Board and/or allowed to covertly join the NPF without informing the Board through whistle-blowing.

He outlined some of the duties of the board, including identifying and announcing the NPF positions that need to be filled and developing procedures for each recruitment drive.

Determining the online platform to be used for the advertorials and candidate recruitment, as well as the placement of advertorials in national daily and other kinds of information dissemination on the recruitment, are some of the other things that may be done.

On the other hand, he advised the Board members to abstain from all forms of corruption and their outward manifestations, telling them to “strive like Caesar’s wife to be above board in the conduct of the recruitment exercise.”

In response, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG of the Force’s Training Department, and DIG Bala Ciroma gave assurances that the Board would rigorously complete its task without any conflicts of interest in the good of the country.

Onyemuche Nnamani, the commissioner who represents the South East zone at the PSC, is the chairman of the board. Olabode Akinbamilowo, a deputy commissioner of police, will be the secretary. Members of the board were formally sworn in at the commission’s headquarters.

The DIG in charge of the police’s Development Training Division, DIG Bala Ciroma, Alhaji Muhammed Magaji from the Ministry of Police Affairs, Mrs. Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, the PSC’s permanent secretary, Prof. Joseph Olowofela from the Federal Character Commission, and CP Hassan Yabanet, a representative of police colleges, are all additional board members.

Yusuf Sanusi from the PSC’s recruitment division, Sani Usman Hada from the PSC’s ICT unit, Barr. Victoria Onyekwuluije from the PSC’s legal division, and DSP Ahanmisi Obehi from the PSC Chairman’s Office were also included.

You may recall that there have previously been legal conflicts between the Commission and the Nigerian Police Force regarding who has the authority and responsibility to hire new members for the Nigerian Police Force.

But in the Supreme Court’s ruling, the unnecessary spat and legal battle between the two crucial governmental organizations was put to bed and decided in the Commission’s favor.

