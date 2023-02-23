PRP denies collapsing structure for Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election on Saturday, the Peoples Redemption Party has debunked rumours that it has collapsed its structure in support of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Samson Okusanya, the party’s chairman for Ogun State, emphasised to newsmen in Abeokuta that the party is still in the running for the presidency and that Abdulateef Kolawale Abiola is still the party’s presidential candidate.

Because of the sensitive nature of the situation, Okusanya observed that it was crucial to confront the rumor.

He stated that the transgressions of a few people are about to jeopardize the party’s name, integrity, and years of dedication.

He continued, “For the first time since 1983, the PRP is taking part in presidential elections, and the visibility of the party across various levels is both encouraging and threatening to the opponents of the general public who have continued to seize and retain power for self-enrichment and for the oppression of the masses.

“With a pledge to liberate the people of Nigeria, the PRP has put forth candidates for governor, senator, house of representatives, and house of assembly.

“Opponent political parties have decided to use every tactic possible, including deception, falsehoods, and propaganda, to destroy the PRP’s reputation in the hopes that doing so will increase their prospects at the polls because the PRP’s visibility and rising acceptance threaten their positions.

“As the party completes its campaign in accordance with INEC norms, the grand finale of the presidential rally is currently taking place in Kano.

“The Party’s nominee for president, Abdulateef Kolawale Abiola, is still very much in the running and is expected to win easily. A fact that disturbs the other participants from other parties.

“Therefore, the public is hereby advised to disregard any untrue rumor that the PRP structure at any level is disintegrating in order to support any candidate outside of the political party, even if that candidate has a dubious history and a questionable character, which puts him at odds with the party’s core beliefs.

“The report of loyalty to Tinubu and or any other candidate is untrue, it is repugnant to the ideals and principles of our party, and investigations are ongoing to determine the cooperation of the mentioned authorities, with a view to disciplinary steps,” the statement reads.

As the campaign deadline approaches, the Chairman consequently urged its followers to continue to canvass for its candidates everywhere.

