Protests As buhari Commissions Projects In Kano

Some youths on Monday pelted the aircraft and advanced motorcade of President Muhammadu buhari with stones during the president’s visit to Kano state, Daily Trust reports.

Following reports of protests against his visit to Katsina state last week due to the alleged poor administration of the government he leads, the president had arrived in Kano around 10am to put an end to a back and forth between the Kano state government and the presidency on whether or not the president would keep to his schedule visit to Kano.

However, despite their actions, the president ordered a number of developments, including the Kumbotso Local Government Area’s Independent Power Project and the Dala Inland Dry Port.

When he saw young boys shooting stones at the helicopter that was already in the air as he was leaving Zawaciki for the Emir’s residence, they must have been in their twenties.

Another incident is said to have happened when the president’s advance party travelled to Ahmadu Bello Way from the Emir’s palace to commission the Tier IV Data Center and Galaxy Backbone Limited Office Complex. Several youths, numbering in the tens, reportedly pelted the vehicles with stones as many ran erratically to avoid being crushed in the ensuing commotion.

After the president left the Hotoro area of the state to commission the Muhammadu buhari Interchange, young people began throwing stones at the presidential convoy. In response, security personnel in the convoy fired warning gunshots into the air and later used tear gas canisters to disperse the crowd.

According to information obtained by Daily Trust, the teenagers lit bonfires along the road after the security departed the area.

Similar demonstrations followed the president’s commissioning of certain projects in Katsina last week.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje requested in a letter to the president to reschedule his visit after the Katsina incident, citing his displeasure over the lack of gasoline and the new Naira notes policy of the apex bank as a security risk.

The president’s instruction to extend the deadline for the old Naira notes caused the governor to reverse course. According to dailytust report.

