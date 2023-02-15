Protesting is not the best option; it is time to express our anger by voting the APC out- Saraki

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former senate president of Nigeria, Bukola Saraki, urged the people of Nigeria that protesting is not the best option and that it is time for all Nigerians to express our anger by voting the All Progressive Congress (APC) out of power.

He further stated that Nigerians have endured enough hardships imposed by the ruling party, but he begged everyone not to protest because it was not the best choice for them now. “Let us vote out those that are making us suffer like this,” he said.

According to him, it is time for Nigerians to come back to their senses because protesting like this will not stop anything. Let us show them that we have power in our hands. “Let us show our anger by February 25 by voting the APC out of power,” he said.

Dear Esteemed Readers, Kindly share your thoughts about this article.

Credit: Daily Post

Udohidongesit (

)