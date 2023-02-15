NEWS

Protesting is not the best option; it is time to express our anger by voting the APC out- Saraki

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 318 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former senate president of Nigeria, Bukola Saraki, urged the people of Nigeria that protesting is not the best option and that it is time for all Nigerians to express our anger by voting the All Progressive Congress (APC) out of power.

He further stated that Nigerians have endured enough hardships imposed by the ruling party, but he begged everyone not to protest because it was not the best choice for them now. “Let us vote out those that are making us suffer like this,” he said.

According to him, it is time for Nigerians to come back to their senses because protesting like this will not stop anything. Let us show them that we have power in our hands. “Let us show our anger by February 25 by voting the APC out of power,” he said.

Dear Esteemed Readers, Kindly share your thoughts about this article.

Credit: Daily Post

Udohidongesit (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Peter Obi Shares Photos Of Himself From His Visit To The Obi Of Otolo And “Igwe” Of Nnewi Kingdom.

15 mins ago

Naira Redesign: FG Officials Seeking Out-Of-Court Settlement, El-Rufai Alleges

20 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: No Need Extending Deadline For Old Notes-CBN, Nigerians Ready To Elect PDP- Atiku

23 mins ago

Reactions As Tinubu Was Seen Raising His Staff During The National Anthem At The APC Rally In Rivers

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button