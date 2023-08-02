Protesters Pull Down National Assembly Gate In Abuja, Force Their Way Into Premises

The members of the organised Labour Unions protesting the removal of fuel subsidy on Wednesday pulled down the gates of the National Assembly in Abuja, according to a report released today by the DAILY POST.

Photo Credit: DAILY POST

According to a report released today by the VANGUARD, “the protest led by the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Festus Osifo to the parliament, had led hundreds of protesters who forced their way into the complex after the security operatives stationed at the gate declined them access”.

More so, DAILY POST reports that “the protesters first gathered at the Unity Fountain, Abuja and from there they matched to the Federal Ministry of Justice before proceeding to the National Assembly”,. Meanwhile, following the failure of the security officials to adhere, the angry protesters pulled down the gates of the National Assembly and thronged into the assembly complex to vent their anger”, based on the report.

However, the Chief of the Senate, Ali Ndume (APC, Borno) addressed the protesters, received the written demands of the labour unions and promised that their demands would be looked into, according to the report released today by the VANGUARD.

Drop your reactions on the protest in the comment box below!

Debvic (

)