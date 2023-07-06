Protesters Arrive EU Office In Abuja, Reject Election Report

Protesters carrying various placards marched through the Central Area of the Federal Capital Territory, heading towards the European Union’s headquarters. Their demonstration was in response to a report by the EU that criticized the 2023 general elections, citing violence, killings, and vote buying as significant concerns.

The peaceful march reached its destination at the EU headquarters, where leaders of the protesting group addressed officials of the union. They conveyed their grievances and demands for fair and transparent elections in the future. An EU representative assured the protesters that their message would be relayed to the Union.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government of Nigeria issued a statement on Sunday, rejecting the EU’s report on the 2023 general elections. Dele Alake, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, described the conclusions of the EU Electoral Observer Mission as “jaundiced.” He urged the EU and other foreign interests to maintain objectivity in their assessments of Nigeria’s internal affairs, allowing the nation to determine its path independently.

