Protest: What They Want Is A Shambolic Report That Will Validate The Shambolic Elections- Obi’s Aide

Oseloka H Obaze, a member of the labour party and one of the special aides of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has tackled some APC supporters who took to the EU office in Abuja to protest the recently released EU report

It is no longer news that the European Union observers have released their final report as regard the 2023 general elections that was conducted across the nation

The report has been generating lots of comments since it emerged

However, after the release of the report, some supporters of the All Progressive Congress, APC took to the office of the EU to protest aginst the report submitted by the Union

Oseloka H Obaze, while reacting through a post that he made on his Twitter page, condemned the protest stating that what the ruling party wanted, wasn’t what they got

He said they were expecting to get a report that will validate the shambolic elections

Below a picture of the protest that was carried out

Kindly read his post below

Bodeblogs (
)

