Protest was a taboo in the North under Buhari because he is our own- Senator Shehu Sani

The Nigerian Labour Congress on Wednesday began a nationwide protest against the subsidy removal policy by the Nigerian government. The organized labour is asking the Federal Government to immediately deal decisively with the criminal content of subsidy instead of exposing ordinary citizens to avoidable pain and hardship.

Recall that upon taking his swearing in as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his speech announced the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government. Also, in his address to Nigerians on Monday, President Tinubu said the federal government can no longer spend huge amount of money subsidizing fuel of which the benefits gets to few elites in the country.

Reacting to the NLC nationwide protest through his Twitter page on Wednesday, Senator Shehu Sani said under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, protesting in the northern part of the country was seen as a taboo. He as well alleged that subsidy and EndSARS protest was violently opposed by sponsored thugs.

Senator Sani wrote: “Under Buhari,protest was a taboo in the North because “he is our own”.Subsidy and EndSARS protest was violently countered by sponsored thugs. Now I saw protesters with placards in Kano.”

