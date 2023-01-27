Protest Breaks Out In Osun State Over Tribunal Judgment

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Several Peoples Democratic Party members and supporters have protested the tribunal’s decision in Osogbo.

The demonstrators marched from the Jaleyemi area and assembled at Orita Olaiya, beneath the bridge, to express their outrage over the tribunal’s decision to declare Adeleke’s victory null and void.

They marched while holding signs that had the phrase “Tribunal Panel is not fair in their judgment,” among other things. “This is injustice to Ademola Adeleke,” “Osun Citizens reject Oyetola,” “Imole has come to stay,” and “In Imole’s mandate we stand.”

Adeleke’s victory in the July 16 gubernatorial election was overturned by the court’s majority decision, and tension has since increased throughout the state.

Remember that The Point previously reported that after subtracting the overvotes from 744 polling stations from Adeleke’s final polling results, the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal had declared former governor Gboyega Oyetola the victor of the election.

Kindly like, share and comment on this article.

Spokeslady (

)