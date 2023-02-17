NEWS

Protect Me From Being Killed – Gov Nyesom Wike

It is no longer news that the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has maintained his stands of not supporting the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar even as we approach the 2023 presidential election week. 

It would be recalled that governor Wike and four other governors have been demanding for the removal of the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu. 

Speaking during Peoples Democratic Party Governorship campaign rally, Wike alluded that they want to kill him and he equally ask his people if they will protect him from being killed. 

“What have I done wrong that they want to kill me. I maintained that since he got the presidential ticket, let the other zone take the other position. Can they kill me? Would you allow them to kill me? Can you protect me? We will defend our votes and make sure the votes are counted. We will make use of our permanent voters card to pepper them. “

