Prophet Joshua Iginla Reveals That Mistakes Are The Expression Of Human Imperfections

Mistakes are the expression of human imperfections, but dwelling on mistakes releases the venom of condemnation which can lead to destruction, this was said by the Founder and Senior Pastor of Champions Royal Assembly Prophet Joshua Iginla on his Facebook page to the public

According to the cleric, he further stated that “many people are destroyed, not because of the mistakes they made but because they dwell on their mistakes rather than moving ahead to find correction and repentance. In Isaiah 40:18, the Lord says “Remember ye not the former things neither consider the things of the past. Behold I will do a knew thing. Learn your lesson and move on.

However, don’t condemn yourself, for if you do you are sinning against God for God has not condemned you. So don’t cast stones on yourself and don’t also allow anyone cast stones on you. Move on in Christ. John 8:7, ” He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone.

