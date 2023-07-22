NEWS

Prophet Joshua Iginla Reveals How God Uses The Impossible As Pathways To Creating The Possible

Joshua Iginla is a Nigerian pastor, televangelist, and prosperity gospel preacher regarded by some as a prophet. He is the founder and senior pastor of the Champions Royal Assembly megachurch, in his recent post on facebook shared a message to the public

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that ‘God uses impossibilities as the pathways to creating possibilities through prophetic reactions. The dry bones in the valley was a vast impossibility, but through prophetic reaction by the command of God, possibility was birthed and dry bones came to life.

Listen, certain dry situations still remain in your life as impossibilities because you have not reacted prophetically. For God to act, you must prophetically react. Ezekiel had to prophetically react by speaking to the dry bones before God acted by giving life to the dry bones. Ezekiel 37:1-14.

By intense propetic reaction, I command every dry situation troubling your life to end right now. In Jesus mighty name.

