Prophet Joshua Iginla Reveals Four Causes Of Unproductivity

Prophet Joshua Iginla, the founder and senior pastor of the Champions Royal Assembly, in a recent post on his official Facebook, sends an important message to believers on four causes of unproductivity. They are:

1. Laziness-

Laziness is the mother of unproductivity. If you give room to laziness, you have signed up to have an unproductive and resultless life.

2. Lost Of Focus-

He said that being a jack of all trade makes you lose focus. Paul said, this one thing I do…..You need to have one thing you are specialized in doing to activate productivity. If you must do more than one thing, define your area of focus

3. Packaging Without Substance-

He said that unnecessary show off and fake living sells your life to unproductivity. The fig tree was green, showing off its leaves, yet it had no fruit; it was unproductive

4. Pride Of Little Achievement –

According to him, if you let the pride that comes with your current achievements overwhelm you, you will stop your future achievements and fall to unproductivity. If you don’t upgrade, you will be downgraded.

5. Nomadic Mentality-

He then said that the mentality of moving from place to place seeking greener pastures is a disaster to productivity. What brings productivity is not location, but what you do in the location. If you are not doing what will make you productive in Nigeria, if you go to America, you will still be unproductive

Finally, he prayed, “I prophesy, you shall not be a victim of the causes of unproductivity. In Jesus mighty name.”

PrayerMedia (

)