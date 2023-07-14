NEWS

Prophet Joshua Iginla Releases A New Prophecy.

The General Overseer of Champion’s Royal Assembly Prophet Joshua Iginla in his recent post on Facebook shared a prophetic message to friends and families.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “Unguided DESPERATION is the reason for unexpected afflictions. When you are uncontrollably desperate, your life will lose control. We live in a generation where people see patience as delay and call process a waste of time; there are many unguided desperados camouflaged as dream chasers because of lack of patience and inability to follow process. 

Speaking further he said ” Listen to me very carefully today! your unguided desperation cannot force God into answering you, it will only make you fall out of God’s great plan and end in afflictions. On this note, Be patient and follow the process. For you need patience, so that after you have done the will of God you may receive what is promised (Hebrews 10:36). 

Speaking lastly he said “In this regard, I prophesy upon your life today that you shall not fall into afflictions caused by unguided desperation. In the mighty name of Jesus.

