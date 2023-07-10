NEWS

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Releases A New Prophecy For The Month Of July 2023.

Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin is the founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta State, Nigeria. He founded the church on 3 April 2010.

While speaking his Facebook page and visiting the message he shared, the cleric reportedly stated that “I declare today that Every dream attacker, attacking you, I cancel them in the name of Jesus. Whosoever born of a man/woman boasting that they have succeeded in pursuing you last month. this month, let the Holy Ghost fire consume them in the mighty name of Jesus. Your name shall be written in the book of success in the mighty name of Jesus. Every forms of sorrow attached to your name, it shall be deleted in the mighty name of Jesus.

* Anyone trying to ruin your blessing and turn your glory to shame shall be put to shame in the mighty name of Jesus.

If you believe this prophetic prayer shout a big amen with faith.

