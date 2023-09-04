Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Drops Prophetic Declaration For The Week

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin is the founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM). In a recent post on his official Facebook page he drops a new prophetic declaration for the week.

He prayed, “This week, whosoever is born of a man/woman, planning evil against me, let them be exposed in the mighty name of Jesus.” This is an important prophetic declaration and you should understand that the enemy does not have good plans for you. Your welfare is not a concern to the enemy and that is why you need to take this prophetic declaration very seriously.

Most importantly, if you want this Prophecy to be fulfilled in your life this week, you have to believe in the words of prophecy and in the ability of God to bring it to pass in your life. If you believe, say a big Amen in the comment box below.

PrayerMedia (

)