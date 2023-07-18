Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Drops New Prophetic Declaration For The Week

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin is the founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta State. In a recent post on his official Facebook page, he drops a new prophetic declaration for the week.

He prayed, “May good men/women locate and favour you this week.” In the realm of personal aspirations and heartfelt desires, there exists a simple yet profound prayer: “May good men/women locate and favor you this week.” These words encapsulate the universal yearning for positive encounters and blessings from virtuous individuals.

Within this prayer lies the hope that the paths we tread will intersect with those of kind-hearted souls who bring forth goodness, support, and opportunities. It symbolizes a desire for meaningful connections, uplifting guidance, and the benevolent hand of destiny. Through this prayer, we seek the embrace of positive influences and the possibility of encountering extraordinary people who enhance our lives and illuminate our journey.

