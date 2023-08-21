Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Releases New Prophecy

Renowned Nigerian Prophet and leader of the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, has released new prophecy, affirming that it will happen this week. He dropped the prophecy in a video shared on his official Facebook handle hours ago.

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin: “This week, the East, West, North and South shall bring forth blessings to you and your household in the name of Jesus. The blessings of this week will locate your business, marriage, finance and all that concerns you. This week shall be your best week so far.

“As you step out this week, the Good God will cause men to favour you. As you go out this week, the Good God who created this world in a week will decorate you. He will decorate your household, he will decorate your finance, he will decorate your business, he will decorate your career and he will decorate your academics.”

