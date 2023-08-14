NEWS

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Drops New Prophecy

Renowned Nigerian Prophet and leader of the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, has released a new prophecy, affirming that it will happen this week. He dropped the prophecy in a video shared on his Facebook page this morning (August 14, 2023).

In the video, Prophet Jeremiah said: “I prophesy to you, this week will be better for you. This week, somebody will call you to bless you, you will hear good news from mankind. This week, your challenges will be over. This week, God will favour you. God will show you favour and give you more than what you are expecting this week.

“I prophesy to somebody, this week, all your negative dreams will turn to testimonies. That project that stood still, God will start it again in Jesus’ name. I prophesy, that sickness that refused to go will disappear from your body this week. You will be blessed”.

As always, the Christian community remain poised for the fulfillment of the prophecy and eager to witness the unfolding of another potentially remarkable occurrence this week in line with Fufeyin’s insights.

