Prophet Iginla Joshua Wishes His Wife And Women Out There A Happy Women’s Day

Joshua Iginla is a Nigerian pastor, televangelist, and prosperity gospel preacher regarded by some as a prophet. In his recent post on facebook make a prophetic declarations to the public.

The servant of God went on publicly on social media to wish his belove wife and other women in the world a happy Women’s day. He also took out time to explain how unique and specially women are.

According to the cleric that he reported, it state that ‘Happy national women’s day to my dear, stunningly beautiful wife and all the women out there.

To succeed in life you must partner with the right woman, I am glad I am in partnership with my right woman! For every successful man, there’s a woman besides him and for every unsuccessful man he must be standing on his own!

Women are embodiment of power and authority. Satan has perfect hatred for women simply because it is the seed of a woman that will bruise the head of the serpent (Gen 3:15)

Women, you’re high fliers as you distinguish yourselves in your chosen fields, keep moving with outstanding performances and successes as you bruise the head of the serpent continually!

