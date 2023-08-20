Prophet Iginla Joshua Reveals That Courage Is The Expression Of Boldness

Joshua Iginla is a Nigerian pastor, televangelist, and prosperity gospel preacher regarded by some as a prophet. In his recent post on facebook make a prophetic declarations to the public.

The servant of God went on to say that courage is the expression of boldness and mental efficiency to withstand the density of life.

According to the cleric that he reported, it state that ‘COURAGE is the expression of boldness and mental efficiency to withstand the density of life. Courage is your coverage against the tremor of storms. If you look at the world today, you will see diverse storms and fearful situations, if you lack courage you may not survive this age.

Courage is what strengthens your heart to live on and press on to overcome. Be of good courage, and he shall strengthen your heart, all ye that hope in the Lord Psalms 31:24.

I prophesy, God shall give you courage to overcome the storms and fearful situations of life. In Jesus mighty name.

Presido11 (

)