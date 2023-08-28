Prophet Iginla Joshua Explains Why Family Background Is Not The Determinant Of Destiny

Joshua Iginla is a Nigerian pastor, televangelist, and prosperity gospel preacher regarded by some as a prophet. In his recent post on facebook make a prophetic declarations to the public.

The man of God went on below to expain explicitly the reason why Family background is not the determinant factor of destiny.

The clergy man reported that ‘Your FAMILY BACKGROUND is not the determinant factor of your destiny manifestation. God is the determinant of your destiny, because He is the one who crafted it. When destiny is in operation, it elevates you beyond the limitations of your family background and genealogical constrain. Listen, even though Jesus was born in a manger to the family of a carpenter, His destiny carried superior values that gave Him elevation beyond limitation. This is the power of your destiny.

Speaking furtherly, he said ‘Irrespective of family background, when it comes to destiny, there is a Divine value deposited within you which represents the potential for destiny manifestation. Every egg has the potential to become a chicken, and what will make the egg become a chicken is inside the egg, but the process of time must be followed. In the same way, what will make your destiny manifest is inside of you. Many people are looking for their destiny outside when they should be looking within. Everything you need to fulfill destiny is locked inside of you, but you must follow process according to the signature of time for you to manifest destiny.

The seed inside an apple is its potential to become a tree, in the same way, you carry the seed of destiny on your inside. There is a power that works inside of you to provoke the exceeding doings of God for the manifestation of your destiny. That power in you is the seed of destiny manifestation. No wonder Ephesians 3:20 says, Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us.

The man of God concluded with a prophecy that state ‘I prophesy, you shall manifest destiny irrespective of family background limitations. You are elevated and not limited. In Jesus name.

