Prophet Iginla Joshua Analyze The Five Battles Of Life That Must Be Dealt With

Joshua Iginla is a Nigerian pastor, televangelist, and prosperity gospel preacher regarded by some as a prophet. In his recent post on facebook make a prophetic declarations to the public.

The prophet went on to analyzed below the Five types of Battles in Life that must be dealt With.

FIVE TYPES OF BATTLES IN LIFE

Take note of these battles and deal with them.

1. INHERITED BATTLES – These are battles that have been there before you were born. You need to check your family history and patterns, so you can end certain existing battles.

2. SELF BATTLES – These are battles naturally orchestrated by character errors. Your character sponsors your lifestyle and your lifestyle sponsors your battles. If you don’t check your character, you will amass diverse battles in your life.

3. BATTLE OF ADDICTION – There are certain conditions of addictions that have conditioned your life for battles upon battles. If you don’t deal with these addictions, you may be wasted by the weight of battles.

4. GROWTH BATTLES – When you begin to grow in life, you will spontaneously attract battles. There are people that believe you shouldn’t grow in life, so they fight you when they see you growing to betterment.

5. MENTAL BATTLES – The battle of the mind is the most destructive battle. If you don’t properly handle the battles of the mind, you may have an unsettled life. The battle of the mind can be hidden, for instance, some people can be smiling with you but in their mind, they are bitter about you and have plans to pull you down.

I prophesy, by the strength of the Almighty God no form of battle shall incapacitate your life and stop your increase. In Jesus name.

