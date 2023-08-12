Prophecy: The Almighty God Is Going To Pay The Debt Of Somebody In This Month Of August 2023-Adeboye

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor E.A. Adeboye in a recent video on YouTube page shared a message with the public.

While speaking on the Topic: BEYOND EXPECTATION at RCCG HOLY GHOST CONVENTION 2023 || Day 5 Evening Session Part A, the cleric reportedly stated that “We want to talk about “BEYOND EXPECTATIONS”. Our God is Jehovah El-Shaddai, the God who is more than enough, the God who can do much more than you can ever think possible. He doesn’t know how to do small things. For example, He doesn’t stop when your cup of blessing is full, He just keeps on pouring. Speaking further he said ” He doesn’t give you little little miracles. According to Psalms 68:19, He loads us with benefits, He doesn’t stop when all needs are met, He makes sure there will never be a crisis again.

Speaking further he said “Our God will not only pay the debt of the widow, the widow will had enough to enjoy for the rest of her life. Any time He is dealing with you, He wants to go the extra mile. On this note, The Almighty God Is Going To Pay The Debt Of Somebody In This Month Of August 2023 in the mighty name of Jesus. Speaking further he said “Our God doesn’t just provide wine in the wedding at Cana of Galilee, He gave the best wine. He wanted to make sure that not only would there be no embarrassment for the bridegroom but He wanted to move from embarrassment to glory. He wanted to be sure that the wedding would be talked about not because wine failed but that people would be talking about the wedding where the wine was the best. He made a promise in Joel 2:26-27 that: ‘My people shall never be ashamed’.

