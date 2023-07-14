Prophecy: “I see Hunger Looming Globally-Primate Ayodele Reveals To World Leaders.

The founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a recent post on his TikTok page, shared a message with the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “Any advice and any word that comes to my mouth, it is not to intimidate anybody or embarrass personality. It is just a warning from the Lord. Speaking further he said “It is my duty to reveal to you what God has revealed to me about you. On this note, when God sends a message to you, it is for the impending danger ahead. Instead of getting angry, you should appreciate God because the warning is given before hand.

Speaking further he said ” I want you all to listen to me very carefully! I see Hunger Looming Globally. This will be because so many things will amount to this impending hunger. On this note, the global leaders UN, G7, G21 and G32 should quickly work on this in order to stop this embarrassment.

