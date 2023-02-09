Prominent South Western Elder Statesmen Who Have Declared Support For Peter Obi Ahead Of 2023 Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The candidacy of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party has gained a lot of momentum over the last few months. The former Anambra state governor who was earlier described as a political paperweight in the election by critics and adversaries, is now considered one of the top contenders in the race following series of endorsement from well-meaning Nigerians and prominent elder statesmen.

In wake of this development, I’ve decided to put up this article to highlight three prominent elder statesmen who have declared support for Peter Obi ahead of the upcoming presidential election which would be conducted in less than three weeks from now.

1. Olusegun Obasanjo: former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo has declared support for the candidacy of Peter Obi. In a new year message sent to Nigerians, the elder statesman noted that when compared to one another, the former Anambra state governor has an edge over the likes of Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu.

2. Ayo Adebanjo: another elder statesman who has declared support for Peter Obi is Ayo Adebanjo. Since the leader of the Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere declared support for Peter Obi, he has attended two of his campaign rallies in Ibadan, Oyo state and most recently in Ogun state.

Ayo Adebanjo’s support of Peter Obi is based on his belief that it is the turn of the southeast to produce a president.

3. Edwin Clark: another elder statesman who has declared support for Peter Obi is Edwin Clark. According to Vanguard, the South South leader while briefing journalists at his residence in Abuja in January, endorsed Peter Obi while arguing that the southeast should be allowed to produce a president.

