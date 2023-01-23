This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Prominent PDP Chieftain Opens up on Alleged Ayu’s Resignation Few Weeks To 2023 General Elections

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu has been projected by a former senator, Segun Baju, as the man who will lead the party to victory come February 25 election.

According to The Punch reports, Baju who stated that Ayu will do the needful immediately after the PDP wins the presidential election described him as a game changer whose leadership has set in motion a series of actions that will favour the opposition.

In his view, Baju noted that a call for Ayu’s resignation is indeed a step in the wrong direction, explaining that it is dangerous to remove a winning team in the midst of a battle.

The PDP Chieftain, therefore, called on all well-meaning Nigerians to rally around Ayu and the PDP’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to save the country from the clutch of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said: “Any call for Dr lyorchia Ayu to step down as chairman is a step in the wrong direction. You do not change a winning team in the midst of a battle. Iyorchia Ayu is set to redeem the PDP and rescue Nigeria from retrogression. Once the PDP Federal government is installed in Abuja 2023, Dr Ayu will do the right thing.”

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and his associates have been at the forefront of the campaign for the resignation of Ayu on the basis that it violates the party’s constitution for the national chairman to hail from the same zone as the presidential candidate.

Ayu is from Benue in the north-central, while Atiku Abubakar, the PDP standard bearer, hails from Adamawa in Nigeria’s north-east.

Wike had also accused the PDP national chairman of being “very corrupt” and not being accountable for the money that enters the party’s coffers.

He had said Ayu received N1 billion from a presidential hopeful and another N100 million from a governor to do a project that the party already paid for.

But the PDP national chairman has denied both claims.

Speaking on Sunday, the Rivers governor said Ayu is staying put despite the pressure to step down because he wants to oversee the influx of donations.

The governor said there would be no peace in the party until Ayu leaves and that he would fight till the end.

