In a tragic incident that left the entire community in shock and agony, a well-known and admired monarch lost his life in a terrible accident. The news of the disaster spread quickly, and witnesses recounted that the monarch’s car was struck by a large truck on a peaceful country road, leading to his instant demise. The neighborhood was left grieving, and tears were freely shed as they struggled to cope with the loss of their beloved leader.

The monarch was highly respected and admired for his goodness, knowledge, and benevolence. He was not just a figurehead but a leader who dedicated his life to serving his people. As news of the tragedy reached neighboring towns and cities, a deluge of condolences and support poured in, with leaders from various areas paying their respects and recalling the positive impact he had on their lives and communities.

The traditional ruler of the town, Oba Abraham Bankole, was the unfortunate victim of the accident, which occurred on the Ota-IdiIroko Motorway in Onibuku, Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of Ogun state. He was riding a tricycle when the truck struck him, leading to his immediate death. His remains were taken to the General Hospital in Ota for further procedures.

The incident was confirmed by authorities, including the Sango-Ota Area Commander of the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) and the spokesman of TRACE. The loss of the revered monarch has left a void in the community, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

vic_trends (

)