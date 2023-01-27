Prominent Nigerian lawyer reveals what Adeleke can do after Tribunal’s final verdict

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Nigeria political sector has always been an interesting one and without doubt, there are always issues to talk about. According to Legit.ng, Tribunal gave a verdict pertaining to Osun State’s Governorship election and this has caused so many reactions from Nigerians.

The Osun state election which took place in 2022 has called for several opinions from individuals across the country. The State’s Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting on 27th of January, declared Adegboyega Oyetola of The All Progressive Congress as the lawful winner of the 2022 Osun State election.

With the verdict, Ademola Adeleke cease to be the Governor of the state. From the reactions of people online and offline, it’s obvious that many people are surprise at the verdict. Reacting to the recent development, a member of the National Executive Council of National Bar Association, Barrister A.D. Rotimi George revealed the possible way for Adeleke to go.

According to him, there is no clear reason why the tribunal should make such verdict. However, Adeleke has a right to appeal the judgement at Court of Appeal. Beneath are his statements;

