Prominent APC Chieftain, Tolu Bankole, Opens Up Reveals Who Presidential Tribunal Will Rule In Favour

Tolu Bankole, a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed confidence that the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal will rule in favour of President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, The Punch reports.

Recall that the Presidential tribunal had fixed Wednesday, September 6, for judgement on the electoral dispute.

According to Channels TV reports, the Court of Appeal’s Registrar, Umar Bangari, confirmed that the proceedings will be open to live broadcast by interested television stations.

Bankole, while reacting to the anxiety ahead of the tribunal ruling, said there is no cause for alarm.

The APC chieftain boasted that media frenzy and alleged threats being issued to judges will not stop the judiciary from reaffirming Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

He said: “In view of the current media and social media pressure and in some cases propaganda by some alarmists in the country as it relates to the would-be outcome of the presidential election tribunal, I am more than confident that the judgment will be resoundingly in favour of our dear president, H.E Bola Ahmed Tinubu”

Similarly, the APC Spokesman Felix Morka in a chat with Daily Trust on Monday, said the tribunal would affirm President Tinubu as the winner of the election.

Morka stated that the party expects nothing other than the affirmation of Tinubu’s victory, stating that the presidential election was free, fair and transparent.

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu won the last presidential election fair and square.

“We are confident that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal will affirm the mandate handed to President Tinubu by the majority of the Nigerian electorate.”

