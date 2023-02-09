Promasidor Recruitment 2023, Careers & Job Vacancies (4 Positions)
Promasidor Recruitment 2023, careers & job vacancies with 4 positions open for job seekers below.
NewsOnline reports that this page lists Promasidor Vacancies from different specialties and disciplines such as management, information and communication technology, engineering, arts, and sciences, etc. You may also find jobs for non-graduates, graduates, and post-graduates professionals. Keep scrolling for details about the latest Cowbell Milk 2023 Recruitment Process, application requirements, and procedures, and Promasidor Salary Structure (if provided).
Promasidor Recruitment 2023
1.) Information Technology System Analyst
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
2.) Senior Internal Auditor
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
3.) Workshop Supervisor
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
4.) Officer – Production Machine Operator
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
Previous Promasidor Job Recruitment Positions:
1.) Officer – Engineering Technician (Electromechanical)
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
2.) Information Technology Help Desk Supervisor
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
3.) Officer – Production Operative
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
4.) Officer – Engineering Technician (Electromechanical)
Location: Lagos
5.) Sales Territory Coordinator
Locations: Edo, Akwa Ibom, and Oyo
6.) Supervisor – Production (Onga Cube)
Location: Lagos
7.) Assistant Brand Manager
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
8.) Planning Officer
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
9.) GTM Supervisor
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
How to Apply for Promasidor Recruitment 2023
To Apply, follow Click here to view details below each position