Prof. Yemi Osinbajo joins GEAPP as Global Advisor

Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) has appointed former Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as Global Advisor to assist GEAPP’s mission of accelerating clean energy deployment in developing countries.

Osinbajo will support GEAPP’s partnership with governments to enhance enabling environment and delivery effectiveness, to unlock faster and greater capital flows into the clean energy sector.

He will also continue his activity as a leading advocate for Just Energy Transitions in Africa, including scaling up Africa’s share of the global carbon market, via the Africa Carbon Markets Initiative (ACMI).

In May, Osinbajo was also confirmed as lead for Commonwealth general election observers in Sierra Leone.

Prior to joining GEAPP, Osinbajo served for eight years as Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and previously as Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice for Lagos State. An accomplished lawyer, Osinbajo holds the distinguished title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

During his time in public service, Osinbajo pioneered several people-centred initiatives and programmes, including addressing access to justice, energy access and social investments. He is one of Nigeria’s leading legal experts and has served as Professor of Law and head of department at the University of Lagos.

A member of the International Bar Association and the British Institute of International and Comparative Law, Osinbajo has served on the Nigerian Body of Benchers and the Council for Legal Education of Nigeria.

This appointment underlines GEAPP’s commitment to partnering with governments and communities across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean to transition to clean energy systems that are driving economic growth, generating jobs and sustainable livelihoods, and helping to meet urgent climate goals during the next decade.

Osinbajo said: “I am honoured by the opportunity to join this movement for green energy access. GEAPP’s collaborative model, sense of urgency, and focus on unlocking systemic change is well aligned with the ambitions of emerging economies as they seek a greener future for their citizens.

“GEAPP’s vision for change is ambitious. That is entirely fitting. If we’re to achieve our twin goals of universal energy access and climate change action, while transforming the lives of millions, then we must set our sights high.”