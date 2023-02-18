This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Prof Udenta Slams Keyamo Over His Remarks On President Buhari’s Naira Redesign Policy

Amid the ongoing faceoff between certain chieftains in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari on the contentious naira redesign/cash swap policy initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), renowned Professor of Political Science, Udenta O. Udenta has come out to lampoon Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo over his recent remarks against Buhari’s stance on the policy.

Recall that while appearing on a Channels TV interview on Friday night, Keyamo, who is the Spokesman for the Tinubu-Shettima/APC Presidential Campaign Council, kicked against the naira redesign policy, insisting that Buhari was deceived by his advisers, and the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele into approving the policy. He went on to describe the naira redesign as a ploy to create a crisis that would make APC look bad in front of Nigerians.

Reacting to Keyamo’s comments during an interview on ARISE NEWS on Saturday night, Prof Udenta slammed the Minister for publicly speaking against a policy created by a government thay he is part and parcel of. Going further, he accused Keyamo of deliberately being disloyal to the President who made him a member of his cabinet in the first place.

“In a responsible government, when a minister dis-aligns himself from the government of the day, it should be immediately frowned upon. If you as a minister will dis-align from the policy of your government, whether it is a sweet policy or a bad one, you must accept it. But the moment you revolt, you cease to have a place in that government.

I am saying that as a minister to the president if you decide to break that code of loyalty to the government you are serving and you make statements that are harshly critical of the president and his government, then you must do the needful. If he refuses to do it, then the government should do it for him.”

