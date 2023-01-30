Prof Remi Sonaiya berates Jide Sanwo-Olu for failing to honor the Lagos state governorship debate

The governor of Lagos state, Baba-Jide Sanwo-Olu has been condemned for failing to honor the invitation to participate in the debate for the upcoming governorship election in the state. Taking to her Twitter handle, a Professor and member of the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Prof. Remi Sonaiya called out Sanwo-Olu for failing to honor the invitation. She described the behavior of the Lagos State governor as arrogant.

Prof. Remi wrote: “Dear Jide Sanwo-Olu, it was very disappointing that you chose not to honor the invitation to participate in the debate for governorship candidates in Lagos State. Lagos people deserve better than that and I believe you certainly know that. There is no room for arrogance in leadership.”

Recall that the Lagos State information commissioner, Gbenga Omotosho revealed in a statement that the Lagos State governor will not be present at the debate to give an account of his plans for Lagos residents. The information minister claimed that it was as a result of the alleged PDP-sponsored violence that took place on Friday.

What can you say about this?

News Source: Vanguard Ngr

Content created and supplied by: Lilridex (via 50minds

News )

#Prof #Remi #Sonaiya #berates #Jide #SanwoOlu #failing #honor #Lagos #state #governorship #debateProf Remi Sonaiya berates Jide Sanwo-Olu for failing to honor the Lagos state governorship debate Publish on 2023-01-30 13:26:17