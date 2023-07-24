Prof Oditah: The People We’re Trying To Protect, Voted For The Same People Who Obtrude Pain On Them

Professor Fidelis Oditah, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, expressed his views on the allocation of 70 billion naira to National Assembly members, and the allocation of 500 billion naira, as palliative to 12 million families. In an interview with Channels TV, he commented that, Nigerian voters often make wrong decisions during elections. He pointed out that, the masses who should play a role in addressing the country’s challenges, consistently repeat their mistakes year after year.

He asserted that, “We bestow power upon lawmakers, with the expectation that, they will wield it on our behalf. However, it is unacceptable for them to misuse their authority to accumulate the nation’s wealth, as they have done. While I used to empathize with the grievances of the people, observing the voting patterns in elections has made me realize that, the people we are trying to protect vote for the same people who inflicted pain on them.”

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO (Start the video From 5 min) thanks.

He continued, “What I’m trying to convey is that, while promising to give people 8,000 naira monthly, less than 500 people have appropriated to themselves 70 billion naira in the same country. Surprisingly, there seems to be no outcry over this situation because, the masses, who should have the power to influence such matters during elections, are not taking any action to address it.”

Dear Readers, what do you have to say about this. Please Like and drop your comments below, lets know your thoughts 💭 on this? Thanks.

Cianosieme (

)