Prof Odinkalu Slams Seun Okin For Challenging His Remarks Against Politicians Fighting Naira Policy

Amid ongoing heated public debates that have greeted the controversial naira redesign/cash swap policy initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), a mild drama recently ensued between popular Channels TV presenter, Seun Okin Akinbaloye, and renowned lawyer, Professor Chidi Odinkalu over the latter’s decision to call out politicians fighting against the policy during an interview.

Odinkalu, who is also an internationally recognized human rights activist, was a guest on Channels TV’s ‘2023 Verdict’ program with Seun on Thursday night to discuss the contentious CBN naira swap policy and the backlash that it has generated so far.

However, a few minutes into the interview the Prof alleged that prominent politicians in the All Progressives Congress (APC) are fighting against the policy, not for the interest of Nigerians but for their personal gains. According to him, the chieftains of the ruling party are kicking against the ban on old notes because it will scuttle their plans to buy votes in the upcoming elections.

He said; “When last did you hear these people complain about the killings and other atrocities that have been going on in the country and now they are jumping about for what? Cash and currency reform? The fact of the matter is that you and I know that this issue is about cash to buy the elections. Let’s not fool ourselves.”

Quite interestingly, Professor Odinkalu’s remarks did not go down well with Seun, who promptly asked him to provide proof that the politicians fighting against the CBN policy are planning to buy votes.

Infuriated by the challenge, the renowned lawyer then went on to accuse the Channels TV presenter of attempting to shut him down for speaking the truth.

The Prof said; “You can shut me down on this program but it won’t stop me from going on record. You can shut me down if you want but I am going to push this matter. I don’t care if you ask the authorities to fine me. I am going to push this issue because we are all Nigerians. You and I know that this matter is about cash to buy elections. And the President said that much because he linked this policy to his desire for free and fair elections. Why would he do that if the issue isn’t about those stashing cash to buy elections?”

