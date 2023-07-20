Prof Odinkalu Reacts As Supreme Court Debunks Claim That CJN Had A Secret Phone Call With Tinubu

Channels Television granted Professor Chidi Odinkalu, the former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), an interview where he reacted after the supreme court debunked claims that the Chief Justice of Nigeria had a secret phone conversation with President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the last presidential election.

Professor Chidi Odinkalu said, “the first thing here is that I see it as a good thing that the supreme court issued a press statement over the issue. On the other hand, our today’s judiciary now lives with a massive trust deficit and it is up to them to address it.

Speaking further, Professor Chidi Odinkalu said, “two clear landmarks showing the trust deficit are the Ahmed Lawan and the court case of Hope Uzodinma. Today, our judges have been playing a role in the outcome of political contests.”

Lastly, Professor Chidi Odinkalu said, “if things were all right, the judiciary should be a room for the common man but it is now the opposite. If things were right in the judiciary, shouldn’t a Chief Justice step aside in the emergence of his son as a Judge of the federal high court?”

What are your thoughts about this?

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (between 13th – 22nd minutes).

Musingreports (

)