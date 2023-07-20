Prof Odinkalu: I Don’t agree that CJN And top echelon of the Judiciary are corrupt – Wahab Shittu (SAN)

Wahab Shittu, a senior advocate of Nigeria, said that he does not agree that the CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola and the top echelon of the Judiciary are corrupt.

Wahab Shittu noted this in an interview with Channels TV during the LunchTime Politics program when he was asked whether he agreed with Prof Odinkalu’s comment, where he accused judiciary of wrongdoing with instances of, money thrown at Judges, senior lawyers being found complicit of misdeed, ICPC indictment that there is no trust in the Judiciary.

Wahab Shittu reacted that he has immense respect for Prof Chidi Odinkalu, however, he disagree with him. He said he does not think what Prof Odinkalu said is in the interest of the Judicial system, nor in the interest of democracy, respect for the rule of law, and the institution itself, for them to make such a sweeping generalisation about the image of the Judiciary.

He said if they partake in rubbishing the judicial institution, the alternative is anarchy. He said the approach that he thinks they should adopt is the approach that will rekindle people’s confidence in the Judiciary.

“I don’t share the view that the CJN and the top echelon of the Judiciary are corrupt. I know that the CJN and some of these judges that have been unfairly attacked in the public space are men of standing integrity.”

Watch video (check 19:10)

pecial (

)