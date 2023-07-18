NEWS

‘Prof Mahmood Didn’t Show Up In Court Even When He Was Subpoenaed By Our Lawyers’ – Akin Osuntokun

The Director General of Peter Obi campaign council, Akin Osuntokun has alleged that the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu didn’t show up at the Tribunal Court when he was subpoenaed by the Labour Party lawyers. He said in an interview with Arise Tv that Nigerians needed an explanation from INEC to know why the IReV didn’t work in the Presidential election He stated that the two witnesses presented by INEC at the tribunal were low-ranking officers of the commission 

He said, ”During the hearing, INEC called two witnesses. The two of them are very low down in the hierarchy of INEC officers. Given the significance of this election that has attracted so much attention. There was hope from Nigerians and International communities. Why wouldn’t you think that the Chairman will seize this opportunity to come before the court to give an account of everything that has happened? On the contrary, Professor Mahmood didn’t show up in court even when he was subpoenaed by our lawyers. Not him, not Mr. Okoye, not the director of the ICT.”

[Start From 8:47]


