Prof Badejo:Tinubu’s Government Will Be Worse Than His Predecessor Buhari In Fighting Corruption

Professor Babafemi Badejo, a political science and international relations expert, expressed his belief that President Bola Tinubu’s government will be worse than the previous administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari when it comes to tackling corruption in Nigeria. Badejo made these remarks during the inaugural lecture at Chrisland University in Abeokuta, Ogun State, titled “Interests.”

According to Badejo, while Tinubu may perform better than Buhari in other areas based on his actions in the past month, he does not appear to prioritize the fight against corruption. Badejo criticized Buhari for his failure to effectively address corruption during his presidency, noting that despite establishing a committee, no significant progress was made.

Regarding Tinubu, Badejo stated that it is too early to draw definitive conclusions, but he believes that based on Tinubu’s recent actions, he will perform better overall than Buhari. However, Badejo expressed concern that Tinubu has not emphasized his commitment to fighting corruption, focusing instead on ensuring the comfort of judges and the general population. Badejo emphasized that no country can achieve true comfort and progress without actively combating corruption, and he expressed hope that Tinubu may change his stance on this issue in the future.

Badejo also criticized Nigerians for being too passive and tolerant of corruption for an extended period, allowing it to thrive. He argued that successive administrations, including Buhari’s, have failed to effectively address corruption, often resorting to selective and haphazard prosecutions. Badejo called for a comprehensive and impartial approach to tackling corruption, emphasizing the importance of holding everyone accountable regardless of their relationships or status. He urged the president and other leaders to set an example by demonstrating zero tolerance for corruption and a commitment to the anti-corruption cause.

Source: Sahara Reporters paper

