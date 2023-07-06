Prof Badejo:Tinubu’s Government Will Be Worse Than His Predecessor Buhari In Fighting Corruption

During an inaugural lecture at Chrisland University in Abeokuta, Professor Babafemi Badejo, an expert in political science and international relations, expressed his belief that if Bola Tinubu assumes the presidency, his government will be worse than President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in terms of fighting corruption in Nigeria. Badejo criticized Buhari for his perceived failure to effectively address corruption during his presidency, despite the establishment of a committee that yielded limited progress.

While Badejo acknowledged that Tinubu may excel in other areas based on recent actions, he expressed concerns about Tinubu’s perceived lack of emphasis on combating corruption. Badejo noted that Tinubu’s focus seems to be more on ensuring the comfort of judges and the general population, without placing strong emphasis on fighting corruption. Badejo emphasized the importance of addressing corruption for the progress of a country and stressed the need for Tinubu to prioritize this issue in his government.

